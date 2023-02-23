Rihanna is set for another major performance.

Just over one month from her Super Bowl 57 halftime show performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Rihanna will be performing at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

It was announced on Thursday that Rihanna will grace the Oscars stage to perform “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song, with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Best Original Song.

“Lift Me Up” is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

Rihanna will be challenging for the award alongside Lady Gaga‘s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun Maverick, and Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman. Other nominees include “This Is Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

The 95th annual Oscars presentation will take place at a ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12. The ceremony will be hosted by late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the show for the third time.