It’s finally here, ladies and gentlemen, The cast of Outer Banks is back to give us another season of thrills and debauchery as John B, Sarah Cameron, Pope, Kiara, and JJ take us on another journey through Poguelandia.

Season 3 of Outer Banks runs 10 episodes and is available to stream beginning Thursday, February 23.

This season, “new adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city.”

So how can you tune in to the latest episodes?

You can check out all of the information you need to watch Outer Banks, season 3 can be seen below.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Main Characters

John B: Chase Stokes

Sarah Cameron: Madelyn Cline

JJ Maybank: Rudy Pankow

Kiara Carrera: Madison Bailey

Pope Heyward: Jonathan Daviss

Cleo: Carlacia Grant

Ward Cameron: Charles Esten

Rafe Cameron: Drew Starkey

Topper Thornton: Austin North

‘Outer Banks,’ Season 3 Episode List

Episode 1: “Poguelandia” (50 minutes)

Episode 2: “The Bells” (45 minutes)

Episode 3: “Fathers and Sons” (47 minutes)

Episode 4: “The Diary” (44 minutes)

Episode 5: “Heists” (53 minutes)

Episode 6: “The Dark Forest” (50 minutes)

Episode 7: “Happy Anniversary” (53 minutes)

Episode 8: “Tapping the Rudder” (48 minutes)

Episode 9: “Welcome to Kitty Hawk” (52 minutes)

Episode 10: “Secret of the Gnomon” (79 minutes)