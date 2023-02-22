A new true crime documentary is coming our way thanks to Netflix. The streaming service’s latest offering, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, is available to stream on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The three-part series features first-hand accounts from witnesses who were there the night that teenager Mallory Beach died in a drunken boating accident. It will also feature accounts regarding the brutal murders of Paul Murdaugh, the patriarch of one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, and his mother Maggie.

First-hand accounts are provided by Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

So how can you tune in to the docuseries?

You can check out all of the information you need to watch Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal can be seen below.

‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.”