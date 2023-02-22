Eric Holder Jr. has received his sentencing for the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke handed down the sentence for Holder with the Crips gang member receiving a sentence of 60 years to life in prison, according to NBC News. Holder received 25 years to life on the Nipsey murder count, an additional 25 to life for a sentencing enhancement since a gun was used, and 10 years for shooting two other men that day.

The shooting took place after Holder and Nipsey, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, reportedly had an argument at Nipsey’s shop, The Marathon. Holder was upset over accusations that he was a snitch.

After the heated argument, he returned to the shop and open-fired. Nipsey was struck at least 10 times before Holder kicked him in the head and fled the scene.

Holder and Nipsey were both members of the same game, the Rollin’ 60s.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31, 2019 outside of his clothing store — Marathon Clothing — in Los Angeles, California. The rapper was 33 years old. Hussle had recently been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards for his debut studio album “Victory Lap.”

Initially, reports claimed that the murder in broad daylight was a result of gang violence, but it was later revealed that it stemmed from a personal issue between Nipsey and Holder.