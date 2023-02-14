Playboi Carti was arrested in Georgia for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. According to the reports, the incident came during an argument over a paternity test on December 20.

He was arrested for felony aggravated assault.

The woman has allegedly been in a relationship with the rapper for two years and was 14 times pregnant at the time the alleged incident occurred.

Per TMZ:

The woman told police the rapper grabbed her by her throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe. She even told cops she thought she was going to die.

The woman had visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back, according to police.

The alleged attack first took place during the argument about a paternity test, before she ran two her car and claims Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, attacked her again and attempted to pull her out of her vehicle.

Carti denies the allegations.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation,” his attorney said in a statement.