The Memphis Police Department is set to undergo some major changes following the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.

On Saturday, the Memphis Police Department announced it has “permanently deactivated” the Scorpion Unit after five members were charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Nichols, who was brutally beaten.

The 29-year-old Nichols was pummeled, kicked, and beaten with a baton while calling his mother for help by members of the Scorpion Unit — which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

He tragically succumbed to his injuries three days later.

“In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignment, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit,” the department said in a statement.

“The officers currently assigned to the unit agree unreservedly with this next step. While the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process for all impacted.”

All five of the officers who were charged in connection to Nichols’ death have been fired from the force. Two additional firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were also “relieved of duty” pending investigations.

In the heart-wrenching video that was released, Nichols was left laying on the side of the road bloodied and writhing in pain while no authorities on the scene provided any medical attention.