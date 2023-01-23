Netflix New Releases This Week: January 23, 2023 to January 29, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/23/23-1/29/23

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel (Season 2)

Physical: 100 (Season 1)

January 25

Against The Ropes (Season 1)

Begin Again

The Endless Night (Season 1)

The Price of Family

January 26

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)

The Snow Girl (Season 1)

You People (2023)