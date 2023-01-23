Netflix New Releases This Week: January 23, 2023 to January 29, 2023

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With 2023 now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/23/23-1/29/23
January 23
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Narvik
January 24
- Little Angel (Season 2)
- Physical: 100 (Season 1)
January 25
- Against The Ropes (Season 1)
- Begin Again
- The Endless Night (Season 1)
- The Price of Family
January 26
- Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
- Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)
January 27
- Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2)
- Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)
- The Snow Girl (Season 1)
- You People (2023)