2022 is on its final leg, and the year has brought us a strong showing in the TV world. With streaming services spewing out as much content as possible, it’s hard to find the diamond in the rough.

Luckily for you, I have nothing but time and a passion for TV.

Here are the 5 best television shows of 2022.

5. The Old Man (Hulu)

Jeff Bridges has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. #TheOldManFX pic.twitter.com/4YmAMPvkga — The Old Man (@theoldmanfx) December 12, 2022

I could start and end the description of The Old Man by saying the show stars Jeff Bridges and Jon Lithgow. Two absolute legends who deliver award-winning performances.

The Old Man is an excellent tale on not judging a book by its cover and that some things aren’t what they seem.

4. The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 (HBO Max)

This holiday season, share the gospel of #TheRighteousGemstones & the MISBEHAVIN' podcast with the ones you love! @roughhousepics @HBO pic.twitter.com/uyc41rs4GZ — Misbehavin: A Righteous Gemstones Podcast (@Misbehavinpod) December 26, 2022

The Righteous Gemstones came out with a bang when season one hit our eye holes in 2019. Then a little thing called COVID-19 delayed the long-awaited season 2. The wait was agonizing but beyond worth it. Danny McBride continues to hit banger after banger in his relationship with HBO.

Walter Goggins’s Baby Billy is THE greatest character currently on television. Spend time with the Gemstones when you have a chance. Praise be to he!

3. The Bear, Season 1 (Hulu)

stop playing with your food. pic.twitter.com/auB0ponGlI — The Bear (@TheBearFX) December 15, 2022

If you’re in the mood to be on edge with anxiety with every episode of a television show, then look no further than Hulu’s The Bear. A perfect encapsulation of what a daily look in the life of a food service worker is like.

The Bear is chaos from start to finish, and I can’t wait for season two.

2. Peacemaker, Season 1 (HBO Max)

if yours doesn’t look like this then you’re wrong. #spotifywrapped pic.twitter.com/YC77hT4XaQ — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) December 1, 2022

The show that gave DC the idea of providing director James Gunn the keys to their comic book cinematic world, Peacemaker, is a fresh take that breaks the mold of the superhero genre.

John Cena delivers in a big way and makes the “anti-hero” stigma of Peacemaker hard not to root for. You’ll really want to taste it.

1. Barry, Season 3 (HBO Max)

First day of Rehearsal 4 th season BARRY ⁦@hbo_barry⁩ HAPPY pic.twitter.com/9UwM9eJOVm — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 29, 2022

It felt like a lifetime between season 2 and season 3 of HBO’s Barry. It had been three years since we saw our favorite hitman turned actor on the small screen, but Barry still hit all the right notes. Season 3 left us all wondering what will be in store for Barry Berkman the next time we see him.

Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait three years.