As the years go by and the youth become the adults, weed has assimilated itself more and more into everyday life, and therefore, everyday business. Medical marijuana, commercial marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, literal marijuana commercials, edible marijuana, marijuana oil, marijuana magazines, and now, COED marijuana articles.

Everybody else in the United States seems to be getting in on the reefer madness, so we’ve decided to do the same by introducing a new franchise: Weed Strain of the Week.

When I think of weed strains, the first thing that comes to mind is the 2008 stoner comedy classic Pineapple Express. In one of the earliest scenes of the movie, Saul explains to Dale how fire his newest strain of marijuana — Pineapple Express — is by only referring to previous strains that Dale had smoked.

“This is like if that Blue Oyster shit met that Afghan Kush I had – and they had a baby. And then, meanwhile, that crazy Northern Light stuff I had and the Super Red Espresso Snowflake met and had a baby. And by some miracle, those two babies met and fucked – this would the shit that they birthed.”

The strain “Super Red Espresso Snowflake” always stood out because it’s the perfect skewering of drug dealers who tried tell you what kind of strain you were buying: they were really just making shit up.

However, now that legal marijuana and dispensaries exist, actual marijuana strains are more prevalent than ever, so we figured it’s time we start learning them all, one by one.

This week’s Weed Strain of the Week? Royal Wedding.

Royal Wedding

– Species: Hybrid cross of 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41

– About (via Leafly):

Royal Wedding, also known as “Royal Wedding Cake,” is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

– THC Content: 26%