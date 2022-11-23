Disney+ New Releases, December 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of December 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights is an abundance of holiday content like the classic film Home Alone along with a spin-off series The Santa Clauses, along with a new series based on the National Treasure film franchise titled National Treasure: Edge of History.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in December 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In December 2022
December 2
- “Akashinga: The Brave Ones”
- “Heroes of the Mediterranean”
- “Patagonia Wings”
- “The Territory”
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules”
- “Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays”
December 7
- “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Season 1
- “Animal Fight Night” Seasons 1-6
- “Beyond Magic With DMC” Season 1
- “Botswana” Season 1
- “Gigantosaurus” Season 3
- “Raven’s Home” Season 5
- “The Villains of Valley View” Season 1
- “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Season Finale
- “The Santa Clauses” Episode 5
- “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 8
- “Willow” Episode 3
December 8
- “Solo Amor y Mil Canciones”
December 9
- “Area 51: The CIA’s Secret”
- “CMA Country Christmas”
- “Ocean’s Breath”
- “Shark vs. Tuna”
- “Retrograde”
- “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage”
- “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again”
December 14
- “Alaska’s Deadliest” Season 1
- “Broken Karaoke” Season 1
- “Drain the Oceans” Season 5
- “The Great Christmas Light Fight” Season 10
- “The Owl House” Season 3
- “Positive Energy” Season 1
- “National Treasure: Edge of History” 2-episode Premiere
- “The Santa Clauses” Episode 6
- “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 9
- “Willow” Episode 4
December 15
- “A Very Backstreet Holiday”
December 16
- “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”
- “Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz”
- “Mafia Confidential”
- “Muppets Most Wanted” (Sing-Along Version)
- “Where Oceans Collide”
- “If These Walls Could Sing”
- “Le Pupille”
December 21
- “Ancient X Files” Season 2
- “Born in Africa” Season 1
- “Danger Decoded” Season 1
- “The Flagmakers”
- “Port Protection Alaska” Seasons 1-5
- “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 3
- “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 10
- “Willow” Episode 5
December 23
- “From the Ashes”
- “Jaguar Beach Battle”
- “Little Giant”
December 28
- “Generation X” Season 1
- “Savage Kingdom” Seasons 1-4
- “Street Genius” Seasons 1-2
- “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown” Season 1
- “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl”
- “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 4
- “Willow” Episode 6
December 30
- “Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures”
- “Generation Youtube”