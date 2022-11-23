Disney+ New Releases, December 2022: What’s Coming & Going

|

Disney+ is kicking the month of December 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights is an abundance of holiday content like the classic film Home Alone along with a spin-off series The Santa Clauses, along with a new series based on the National Treasure film franchise titled National Treasure: Edge of History.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in December 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In December 2022

December 2

  • “Akashinga: The Brave Ones”
  • “Heroes of the Mediterranean”
  • “Patagonia Wings”
  • “The Territory”
  • “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules”
  • “Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays”

December 7

  • “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Season 1
  • “Animal Fight Night” Seasons 1-6
  • “Beyond Magic With DMC” Season 1
  • “Botswana” Season 1
  • “Gigantosaurus” Season 3
  • “Raven’s Home” Season 5
  • “The Villains of Valley View” Season 1
  • “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Season Finale
  • “The Santa Clauses” Episode 5
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 8
  • “Willow” Episode 3

December 8

  • “Solo Amor y Mil Canciones”

December 9

  • “Area 51: The CIA’s Secret”
  • “CMA Country Christmas”
  • “Ocean’s Breath”
  • “Shark vs. Tuna”
  • “Retrograde”
  • “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage”
  • “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again”

December 14

  • “Alaska’s Deadliest” Season 1
  • “Broken Karaoke” Season 1
  • “Drain the Oceans” Season 5
  • “The Great Christmas Light Fight” Season 10
  • “The Owl House” Season 3
  • “Positive Energy” Season 1
  • “National Treasure: Edge of History” 2-episode Premiere
  • “The Santa Clauses” Episode 6
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 9
  • “Willow” Episode 4

December 15

  • “A Very Backstreet Holiday”

December 16

  • “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”
  • “Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz”
  • “Mafia Confidential”
  • “Muppets Most Wanted” (Sing-Along Version)
  • “Where Oceans Collide”
  • “If These Walls Could Sing”
  • “Le Pupille”

December 21

 

 

  • “Ancient X Files” Season 2
  • “Born in Africa” Season 1
  • “Danger Decoded” Season 1
  • “The Flagmakers”
  • “Port Protection Alaska” Seasons 1-5
  • “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 3
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 10
  • “Willow” Episode 5

December 23

  • “From the Ashes”
  • “Jaguar Beach Battle”
  • “Little Giant”

December 28

  • “Generation X” Season 1
  • “Savage Kingdom” Seasons 1-4
  • “Street Genius” Seasons 1-2
  • “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown” Season 1
  • “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl”
  • “National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 4
  • “Willow” Episode 6

December 30

  • “Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures”
  • “Generation Youtube”
