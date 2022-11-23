Disney+ New Releases, December 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of December 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights is an abundance of holiday content like the classic film Home Alone along with a spin-off series The Santa Clauses, along with a new series based on the National Treasure film franchise titled National Treasure: Edge of History.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in December 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In December 2022

December 2

“Akashinga: The Brave Ones”

“Heroes of the Mediterranean”

“Patagonia Wings”

“The Territory”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules”

“Pentatonix: Around the World For the Holidays”

December 7

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Season 1

“Animal Fight Night” Seasons 1-6

“Beyond Magic With DMC” Season 1

“Botswana” Season 1

“Gigantosaurus” Season 3

“Raven’s Home” Season 5

“The Villains of Valley View” Season 1

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Season Finale

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 5

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 8

“Willow” Episode 3

December 8

“Solo Amor y Mil Canciones”

December 9

“Area 51: The CIA’s Secret”

“CMA Country Christmas”

“Ocean’s Breath”

“Shark vs. Tuna”

“Retrograde”

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage”

“Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again”

December 14

“Alaska’s Deadliest” Season 1

“Broken Karaoke” Season 1

“Drain the Oceans” Season 5

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” Season 10

“The Owl House” Season 3

“Positive Energy” Season 1

“National Treasure: Edge of History” 2-episode Premiere

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 6

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 9

“Willow” Episode 4

December 15

“A Very Backstreet Holiday”

December 16

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

“Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz”

“Mafia Confidential”

“Muppets Most Wanted” (Sing-Along Version)

“Where Oceans Collide”

“If These Walls Could Sing”

“Le Pupille”

December 21

“Ancient X Files” Season 2

“Born in Africa” Season 1

“Danger Decoded” Season 1

“The Flagmakers”

“Port Protection Alaska” Seasons 1-5

“National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 3

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Episode 10

“Willow” Episode 5

December 23

“From the Ashes”

“Jaguar Beach Battle”

“Little Giant”

December 28

“Generation X” Season 1

“Savage Kingdom” Seasons 1-4

“Street Genius” Seasons 1-2

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown” Season 1

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl”

“National Treasure: Edge of History” Episode 4

“Willow” Episode 6

December 30

“Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures”

“Generation Youtube”