Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West Following Antisemitic Tirades

Adidas has finally broken its silence.

On Tuesday morning, the sportswear giant announced that it is terminating its contract with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following mounting public pressure stemming from the rapper’s continued antisemitic tirades.

In the midst of Ye’s troublesome remarks, he said “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Well, Adidas has made its stance clear.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said in a statement.

BREAKING: Adidas is terminating its partnership with Kanye West. They say it will have a negative impact of up to ~$250 million on the company's net income in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Cih8VTjvB7 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 25, 2022

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Ye has previously been dropped by talent agency CAA and Balenciaga. He is also no longer signed to Def Jam.