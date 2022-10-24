Netflix New Releases This Week: October 24 to October 30, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/24-10/30
October 24
The Chalk Line — Netflix Film
October 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy Special
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
October 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary
Hellhole — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film
The Good Nurse — Netflix Film
October 27
Cici — Netflix Film
Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family
Dubai Bling — Netflix Series
Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary
Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Family
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime
October 28
All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film
Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Drink Masters — Netflix Series
I AM A STALKER — Netflix Documentary
If Only — Netflix Series
My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series
Wendell & Wild — Netflix Film
Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film
October 29
Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series