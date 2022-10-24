Netflix New Releases This Week: October 24 to October 30, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/24-10/30

October 24

The Chalk Line — Netflix Film

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy Special

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary

Hellhole — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film

The Good Nurse — Netflix Film

October 27

Cici — Netflix Film

Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family

Dubai Bling — Netflix Series

Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary

Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Family

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film

Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Drink Masters — Netflix Series

I AM A STALKER — Netflix Documentary

If Only — Netflix Series

My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series

Wendell & Wild — Netflix Film

Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series