Comedy actor Leslie Jordan has died at age 67.

According to reports on Monday morning, the Emmy-winning actor died after crashing into the side of a building while driving in Hollywood. It is believed that Jordan suffered a medical emergency.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being.

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan is best known for his roles in Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire.

Along with being an Emmy-winning actor, Jordan also released a gospel album titled “Company’s Comin'” in 2021 and received GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Timeless Star award in 2021.

Jordan made multiple appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge and as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer.

Our deepest condolences go out to Jordan’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.