‘House Of The Dragon’ Has Biggest Season Finale Audience Since 2019

House of the Dragon was an overwhelming success for HBO.

This weekend, the show concluded its first season and the ratings are in. Based on Nielson and first party, the season finale brought in a whopping 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night despite competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the NLCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

It marks the biggest audience for a season finale on HBO since Game of Thrones in 2019.

“We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time,” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max, said in a statement. “Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

House of the Dragon premiered on Sunday, August 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO and the best series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe.

All episodes from season one are now averaging 29 million viewers in the United States.

If the ratings don’t show how much interest there was in the first season of the series, House of the Dragon held the No. 1 trend on Twitter for 10 consecutive hours on Sunday night.