Drake and 21 Savage are set to bless hip-hop fans later this month with a collaborative album.

In a recently released video for “Jimmy Cooks” — which features 21 Savage — from Drake‘s latest project Honestly, Nevermind, the joint album was announced with an official name and release date. The project is titled Her Loss and will drop on Friday, October 28.

Republic Records, Drake’s distribution label, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Drake and 21 Savage have worked together on multiple tracks, but this will be their first full-length release together. It’s also 21’s first full-length release since Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin which dropped in 2020. 21 also dropped joint albums Savage Mode with Metro Boomin in 2016 and Without Warning with Offset in 2017.

Her Loss will be just the second joint project of Drake’s career, following What a Time to Be Alive with Future in 2015.

An official tracklist and additional information on Her Loss should be released in the coming days.