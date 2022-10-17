Kanye West To Buy ‘Uncancelable’ Social Media Platform Parler

Kanye West is ready to buy a social media platform.

After being kicked off of Twitter and Instagram after a flurry of anti-semitic remarks, Ye has reportedly agreed to buy the conservative social media platform Parler, which has been described as “uncancellable.”

According to the Associated Press, Ye’s acquisition of Parler is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, but financial details were not disclosed.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said in a statement. George Farmer, the CEO of Parlement Technologies which currently owns the platform, added: “The proposed acquisition will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome. This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.”

Parler was temporarily kicked offline following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its reputation of being a safe haven for alt-right personalities. But it returned to app stores last month. Parler also competes with Donald Trump‘s preferred platform, Truth Social.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen Ye say he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” while also raising eyebrows for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. He has also previously said the COVID-19 vaccine was “the mark of the beast” and other unhinged commentaries.

With no one overseeing what Ye can throw out there on the internet, we all better buckle up for a wild ride.