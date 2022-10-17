Arby’s is bringing its expertise in smoked meats to the alcohol market.

On Monday, October 17, the company announced the launch of a new alcohol, Arby’s Smoked Bourbon, which is inspired by the13 hour Smoked Brisket sandwich and the limited-edition real Country-Style Rib sandwich. The bourbon is smoked with the same real woods used to smoke Arby’s meats.

Arby’s Smoked Bourbon will be available exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com beginning Wednesday, October 19 at noon ET for $60 plus tax.

Last year, Arby’s announced the Arby’s Curly and Crinkle Fry Vodka, but now we’re getting some smokehouse love.

“After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items,” said President of Arby’s Jim Taylor in a statement. “Arby’s smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand, so why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches?”

Arby’s Smoked Bourbon is only available for a limited time at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com to residents aged 21+ in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New York, and Washington DC.

VIEW GALLERY

“We were thrilled to partner with Arby’s to craft Arby’s Smoked Bourbon,” said Doug Hall, the CEO and co-founder of Brain Brew, the craft distillery where the limited-edition bourbon was crafted.

“We take pride in the hours of research, detail and innovation that goes into creating custom bottles of bourbon for our collaboration partners as well as consumers and enjoyed recreating one of Arby’s signature flavor profiles using the same smoked woods that they use at Sadler’s Smokehouse.”

As always, remember to drink responsibly.