‘The Mole’ Episodes 6-8: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info

Netflix’s rebooted reality series The Mole came back with a bang and to plenty of positive reception with the mistrust and drama after the initial five-episode drop on the streaming service on Friday, October 8.

And now, one week later, we are back with the next three episodes — Episode 6 through Episode 8 — as the intensity rises and contestants get a few steps closer to figuring out who the Mole is and who will walk away with the prize pot at the end of the season.

How will the group’s money-making efforts be sabotaged over the next batch of episodes and who will be eliminated?

You can check out all of the information you need about The Mole can be seen below.

‘The Mole’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022

Episodes: 6 through 8

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.”