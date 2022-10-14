Lil Baby is back with his highly-anticipated third album, “It’s Only Me” which dropped on Friday, October 14. The 23-track album includes features from Future, Young Thug, Pooh Shiesty, Jeremih, Nardo Wick, and more.

The project has been teased since earlier this year and ahead of its release Lil Baby dropped the official music video for “Heyy.”

Earlier this year, Lil Baby won a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Kanye’s “Hurricane” along with The Weeknd, and Best Hip-Hop Award at the MTV VMAs for his Nicki Minaj collaboration “Do We Have a Problem?”

Now, he’s trying to keep the momentum going.

All the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ Details

Album: ‘It’s Only Me’

Artist: Lil Baby

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 23 songs, 1 hour, 5 minutes

Release Date: Friday, October 14, 2022 | ℗ Quality Control Music/Motown Records; ℗ 2022 Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

Listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Spotify

To listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Apple Music

To listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ Tracklist

1. Real Spill

2. Stand on It

3. Pop Out feat. Nardo Wick

4. Heyy

5. California Breeze

6. Perfect Timing

7. Never Hating feat. Young Thug

8. Forever feat. Fridayy

9. Not Finished

10. In a Minute

11. Waterfall Flow

12. Everything

13. From Now on feat. Future

14. Double Down

15. Cost to be Alive Feat Rylo Rodriguez

16. Top Priority

17. Danger

18. Stop Playin feat. Jeremih

19. FR

20. Back and Forth EST Gee

21. Shiest Talk feat. Pooh Shiesty

22. No fly Zone

23. Russian Roulette