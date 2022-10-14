Lil Baby is back with his highly-anticipated third album, “It’s Only Me” which dropped on Friday, October 14. The 23-track album includes features from Future, Young Thug, Pooh Shiesty, Jeremih, Nardo Wick, and more.
The project has been teased since earlier this year and ahead of its release Lil Baby dropped the official music video for “Heyy.”
Earlier this year, Lil Baby won a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Kanye’s “Hurricane” along with The Weeknd, and Best Hip-Hop Award at the MTV VMAs for his Nicki Minaj collaboration “Do We Have a Problem?”
Now, he’s trying to keep the momentum going.
All the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.
Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ Details
Album: ‘It’s Only Me’
Artist: Lil Baby
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Run Time: 23 songs, 1 hour, 5 minutes
Release Date: Friday, October 14, 2022 | ℗ Quality Control Music/Motown Records; ℗ 2022 Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.
Listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Spotify
To listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Apple Music
To listen to Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Me’ Tracklist
1. Real Spill
2. Stand on It
3. Pop Out feat. Nardo Wick
4. Heyy
5. California Breeze
6. Perfect Timing
7. Never Hating feat. Young Thug
8. Forever feat. Fridayy
9. Not Finished
10. In a Minute
11. Waterfall Flow
12. Everything
13. From Now on feat. Future
14. Double Down
15. Cost to be Alive Feat Rylo Rodriguez
16. Top Priority
17. Danger
18. Stop Playin feat. Jeremih
19. FR
20. Back and Forth EST Gee
21. Shiest Talk feat. Pooh Shiesty
22. No fly Zone
23. Russian Roulette