Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s collaborative effort “Bye Bye” has finally been released. After a yearlong wait, Marshmello released the track on streaming services on Friday, October 14.

The track was released in 2019, months before Juice WRLD’s untimely death at age 21. Marshmello and Juice WRLD previously collaborated on the tracks “Come & Go” and “Hate the Other Side.”

You can listen to the new track below.

Juice WRLD & Marshmello – ‘Bye Bye’ (Audio + Lyrics)

https://open.spotify.com/track/6XO8RlYuJCiI0v3IA48FeJ

[Intro: Juice WRLD]

Alright, Mello made it right

Bye-bye, bye-bye

Oh my, get out my life

She said, “Why?”

(Mello made it right)

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye

You’re out your mind

I’m out of pills

And you’re out of lies

It stays dark outside

Even when it’s daytime

Like, bye-bye, bye-bye

Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye

[Verse: Juice WRLD]

Um, see you later, uh

Girl, I got a question for you, yeah, I need a favor (Uh)

Turn yourself back to a demon, I’m a demon slayer (Uh)

Hell-proof to the core, take me to your lair (Uh)

Uh, hella persuasive

Hella curved animation, like The Matrix

Percocet, body achin’, stomach achin’

Feel like it’s a f*ckin’ earthquake where my brain is, huh, oh

Hell’s Kitchen blazing

Cookin’ coke up for slave masters, bloody apron

I remember havin’ a dream catcher, when I was like ten

Set that b*tch on fire, all my dreams been comin’ true since (Been comin’ true since)

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

Hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye

You’re out your mind

I’m out of pills

And you’re out of lies

It stays dark outside

Even when it’s daytime

Like, bye-bye, bye-bye

Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye (Bye)

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.