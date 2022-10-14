Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s collaborative effort “Bye Bye” has finally been released. After a yearlong wait, Marshmello released the track on streaming services on Friday, October 14.
The track was released in 2019, months before Juice WRLD’s untimely death at age 21. Marshmello and Juice WRLD previously collaborated on the tracks “Come & Go” and “Hate the Other Side.”
You can listen to the new track below.
Juice WRLD & Marshmello – ‘Bye Bye’ (Audio + Lyrics)
https://open.spotify.com/track/6XO8RlYuJCiI0v3IA48FeJ
[Intro: Juice WRLD]
Alright, Mello made it right
Bye-bye, bye-bye
Oh my, get out my life
She said, “Why?”
(Mello made it right)
[Chorus: Juice WRLD]
I hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye
You’re out your mind
I’m out of pills
And you’re out of lies
It stays dark outside
Even when it’s daytime
Like, bye-bye, bye-bye
Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye
[Verse: Juice WRLD]
Um, see you later, uh
Girl, I got a question for you, yeah, I need a favor (Uh)
Turn yourself back to a demon, I’m a demon slayer (Uh)
Hell-proof to the core, take me to your lair (Uh)
Uh, hella persuasive
Hella curved animation, like The Matrix
Percocet, body achin’, stomach achin’
Feel like it’s a f*ckin’ earthquake where my brain is, huh, oh
Hell’s Kitchen blazing
Cookin’ coke up for slave masters, bloody apron
I remember havin’ a dream catcher, when I was like ten
Set that b*tch on fire, all my dreams been comin’ true since (Been comin’ true since)
[Chorus: Juice WRLD]
Hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye
You’re out your mind
I’m out of pills
And you’re out of lies
It stays dark outside
Even when it’s daytime
Like, bye-bye, bye-bye
Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye (Bye)
Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.
Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.