American Music Awards Nominations 2022: Full List Of Nominees

The 2022 American Music Awards are set to take place on November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. On Thursday, October 13, the nominations for the awards were announced.

The big winner with nominations was Bad Bunny, who pulled in a leading eight nominations including Favorite Male Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album.

Beyonce, Drake, and Taylor Swift followed with six nods apiece.

The AMA nominees are determined based on record sales, streaming, and radio airplay, while the award winners are chosen by the fans.

Did your favorite artist land a nomination?

A full look at the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards can be seen below.

2022 American Music Awards Nominations

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite K-pop Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Favorite Soundtrack

“ELVIS”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things”: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost, “Impera”

Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly, “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love”

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko, “La 167”

J Balvin, “JOSE”

Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”

ROSALÍA, “MOTOMAMI”

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G ,”MAMIII”

KAROL G, “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker, “Still Not Over It”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé, “BREAK MY SOUL”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future, “I NEVER LIKED YOU”

Gunna, “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk, “7220”

Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted On You”

Favorite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson, “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite Pop Song

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Favorite Pop Album

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd