American Music Awards Nominations 2022: Full List Of Nominees

The 2022 American Music Awards are set to take place on November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. On Thursday, October 13, the nominations for the awards were announced.

The big winner with nominations was Bad Bunny, who pulled in a leading eight nominations including Favorite Male Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album.

Beyonce, Drake, and Taylor Swift followed with six nods apiece.

The AMA nominees are determined based on record sales, streaming, and radio airplay, while the award winners are chosen by the fans.

Did your favorite artist land a nomination?

A full look at the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards can be seen below.

2022 American Music Awards Nominations

New Artist of the Year

  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

Favorite K-pop Artist

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • TWICE

Favorite Soundtrack

  • “ELVIS”
  • “Encanto”
  • “Sing 2”
  • “Stranger Things”: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Diplo
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tiësto

Favorite Inspirational Artist

  • Anne Wilson
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • Katy Nichole
  • Matthew West
  • Phil Wickham

Favorite Rock Album

  • Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
  • Ghost, “Impera”
  • Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”
  • Machine Gun Kelly, “mainstream sellout”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love”

Favorite Rock Song

  • Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
  • Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
  • Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
  • Måneskin, “Beggin’”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Artist

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

Favorite Latin Album

  • Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
  • Farruko, “La 167”
  • J Balvin, “JOSE”
  • Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”
  • ROSALÍA, “MOTOMAMI”

Favorite Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
  • Becky G x KAROL G ,”MAMIII”
  • KAROL G, “PROVENZA”
  • Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
  • Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Female Latin Artist

  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female R&B Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Favorite R&B Album

  • Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
  • Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind”
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
  • Summer Walker, “Still Not Over It”
  • The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite R&B Song

  • Beyoncé, “BREAK MY SOUL”
  • Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
  • SZA, “I Hate U”
  • Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Chris Brown
  • GIVĒON
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR U”
  • Jack Harlow, “First Class”
  • Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
  • Latto, “Big Energy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

  • Future, “I NEVER LIKED YOU”
  • Gunna, “DS4EVER”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
  • Lil Durk, “7220”
  • Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

Favorite Country Song

  • Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
  • Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”
  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
  • Morgan Wallen, “Wasted On You”

Favorite Country Album

  • Carrie Underwood, “Denim & Rhinestones”
  • Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up”
  • Cody Johnson, “Human: The Double Album”
  • Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
  • Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”

Favorite Country Duo or Group

  • Dan + Shay
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

Favorite Male Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Walker Hayes

Favorite Pop Song

  • Adele, “Easy On Me”
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
  • Harry Styles, “As It Was”
  • Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Favorite Pop Album

  • Adele, “30”
  • Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
  • Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
  • Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”
  • Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
  • The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic

Favorite Female Pop Artist

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd
