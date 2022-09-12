Netflix New Releases This Week: September 12 to September 18, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 9/12-9/18
Sept. 12
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Sept. 13
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy
In the Dark: Season 4
Sept. 14
Broad Peak — Netflix Film
The Catholic School — Netflix Film
El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series
Heartbreak High — Netflix Series
The Lørenskog Disappearance — Netflix Series
Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 15
Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Intervention: Season 21
Terim — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 16
The Brave Ones — Netflix Series
Do Revenge — Netflix Film
Drifting Home — Netflix Anime
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family
I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film
Jogi — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film
Santo — Netflix Series
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary
This Is the End