Netflix New Releases This Week: September 12 to September 18, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 9/12-9/18

Sept. 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Sept. 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy

In the Dark: Season 4

Sept. 14

Broad Peak — Netflix Film

The Catholic School — Netflix Film

El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series

Heartbreak High — Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Disappearance — Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Intervention: Season 21

Terim — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 16

The Brave Ones — Netflix Series

Do Revenge — Netflix Film

Drifting Home — Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family

I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film

Jogi — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film

Santo — Netflix Series

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary

This Is the End