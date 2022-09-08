Big Brother 24 Live Stream: Watch Week 9 Double Eviction Online

It’s time for another episode of Big Brother as the competition is reaching the most crucial stage. Michael is once again this week’s Head of Household and continued his competition run by also winning Power of Veto to tie the record for most veto wins in a single season.

Michael nominated Terrence and Alyssa for nomination, with Terrence as the expected target.

There was some push from close ally Brittany to backdoor Turner, but Michael’s previous deal with Turner kept him from making the big move. Now, we’ll have to see how it all plays out.

On Thursday, September 8, Terrence or Alyssa will be sent to the jury house, but there’s even more at stake. The houseguests will learn during the live episode that there will be a double eviction — meaning a full week of Big Brother will play out over the course of an hour to send a second houseguest packing.

How can you tune in to see the latest episode of the season?

All of the information you need to watch the latest live eviction episode on Big Brother 24 online for free can be seen below.

Big Brother 24 Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, September 8

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch Big Brother 24 Online

Looking to catch the latest episode of season 24 of Big Brother? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream Big Brother 24 On Mobile

Looking to watch the latest episode of season 24 of Big Brother on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.