It’s Labor Day (Monday, September 5th) and that means two things: a long weekend and the end of summer (real big catch 22 there).

Landing on the first Monday of each September, Labor Day is a holiday to celebrate the American labor movement and meant as a tribute to all the accomplishments of the American workforce.

Most of the American workforce has the day off in order to honor their contributions to the economy and their respective businesses. However, not everyone is so lucky and you might be asking whether or not mail will still be getting delivered on Labor Day.

Does the United States Deliver Mail on Labor Day?

Short answer: Not a chance. According to the official United States Postal Service closes its doors and shuts down its service for about ten holidays per year! Which means if you’re trying to send or receive something on one of these holidays, you might as well just wait another day. The list of holidays the USPS are closed are:

It should also be noted that UPS and FedEx will both be closed for Labor Day and most of the aforementioned holidays.

