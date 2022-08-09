Paqui #OneChipChallenge Returns In 2022 With A Unique Blue Twist

The Paqui One Chip Challenge is back for a sixth year, and the 2022 #OneChipChallenge comes with a unique twist.

The 2022 One Chip Challenge is made with two of the hottest peppers in the world — Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper — and anyone who is brave enough to face the Reaper will leave with a blue tongue.

“Each year, the team here at Paqui raises the bar and develops an intensely thrilling challenge that pushes the fearless to their limit,” said Paqui Senior Brand Manager, Brandon Kieffer, said in a statement. “Fans be warned, this year’s chip isn’t for the faint of heart and there’s no cheating the test. Only the bravest will be able to prove they faced the Reaper when they show off their blue tongue after completing the challenge.”

Those who dare to handle the heat can go to Paqui.com/onechipchallenge and Amazon to purchase the chip online or can shop at local participating retailers. The chip is priced at $8.99.

VIEW GALLERY

Buckle up folks, it’s time to embrace the challenge.

Those brave enough to participate can share this year’s experience on social media by showing off their blue tongue and tagging @paquichips with the hashtag #OneChipChallenge on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Fans can spread the heat and dare their friends, enemies, or frenemies to the challenge and see if they too can handle the shock of this year’s PAQUI ONE CHIP CHALLENGE.

In addition to the One Chip Challenge, Paqui has everyday offerings of spicy chips that are easier on your taste buds but still pack a punch and bring the flavor. The everyday lineup of Paqui flavors includes Haunted Ghost Pepper, Fiery Chile Limón, Jalapeño Tropicale, Zesty Salsa Verde, and Mucho Nacho Cheese.

Haunted Ghost Pepper®: The spiciest and most popular flavor of Paqui’s lineup, these chips are freakin’ hot and contain a mix of Ghost Pepper, Cayenne Pepper and Chipotle Pepper.

Fiery Chile Limón: Known to pack a spicy punch from red chile peppers and a kick of lime, this chip is a dynamic mix of spicy and tart.

Jalapeño Tropicale: The perfect blend of sweet and heat with spicy jalapeños and a touch of pineapple flavors.

Zesty Salsa Verde: One of the milder flavors, but this chip still has a kick with a combination of tangy tomatillos and smooth sour cream.

Mucho Nacho Cheese: Made with real cheddar and real spices, Mucho Nacho Cheese is a nacho lover’s dream and will satisfy cheesy tortilla chip cravings without artificial flavors and ingredients.

Are you ready for the challenge?