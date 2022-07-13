‘Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks’: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info

Bill Burr is back with his latest stand-up comedy special, Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks, which dropped on Netflix on Tuesday, July 12.

Burr’s special runs 80-minutes with bits on “cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife, and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set.”

In one of the bits getting the most attention since the special’s release, Burr rips the state of professional women’s sports and blames women for failing the athletes in the WNBA and women’s national soccer team.

“Look at the WNBA: they have been playing in front of 300 to 400 people a night for a quarter of a century. Not to mention, it’s a male-subsidized league. We gave you a league and none of you showed up. Where are all the feminists? That place should be packed with feminists — faces painted, wearing jerseys, going f—ing nuts like the guys do!” Burr said.

“None of you went to the f—ing games. You failed them. Not me. Not men — women failed the WNBA. Ladies, name your Top 5 WNBA players of all time. Name 5 WNBA teams. Name the WNBA team in your city. You can’t do it!”

So how can you tune in to the latest special from Burr?

You can check out all of the information you need about Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks below.

‘Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set.”