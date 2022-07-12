Hulu’s The Bear Non-Spoiler Series Review

Hulu continues its reign of dominance in 2022 with the recent release of The Bear. The Bear is a show that takes a closer look at the restaurant life and the lives of a family dealing with a crippling trauma. While trying to keep this as spoiler-free as possible, let’s take a closer look at one of the most talked-about shows of the summer.

Working in a kitchen was one of the most fun and yet one of the most mentally challenging jobs I’ve ever held, and The Bear perfectly illustrates the feeling everyone that has ever worked in a kitchen feels at one point or another. Every scene in the kitchen is pure chaos, and those who have been in that situation understand entirely the chaos and the comedy that sometimes comes with that chaos.

Jeremy Allen White performs strongly in his lead role as master chef Carmy Berzatto. However, the key to a great show is a solid supporting cast, and The Bear absolutely delivers on that front. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri are perfect scene partners to Allen’s portrayal of someone dealing with the painful trauma of losing a loved one while trying to figure out who he is as a chef and a person.

The Bear Series Review: 9.2/10

The Bear hits all the right notes in season one, giving Hulu another hit this summer. The show perfectly encapsulates restaurant life by showing that the co-workers you have around you are more than that. The show will hit your heart in every direction, from laughter to having you reach for a tissue. Without giving too much away, The Bear should be the next show you have in your queue and one you won’t regret investing your time and emotions into.