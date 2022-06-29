UPDATE: Travis Barker was hospitalized because he has pancreatitis, according to TMZ. The doctors believe his pancreatitis was triggered by a colonoscopy. Barker remains in the hospital with wife Kourtney Kardashian and other family members by his side.

ORIGINAL: Travis Barker has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, California.

Barker checked into West Hills Hospital earlier in the day for an unknown health issue before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to TMZ. Barker was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

The news comes just hours after Barker sent out a cryptic tweet, “God save me.”

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

There is no word if the tweet was related to his health issues, and very little information is available at this time.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, also asked for prayers on her Instagram story.

Travis Barker has been hospitalized, according to TMZ. Reasons are yet to be known. Daughter Alabama Barker has posted an Instagram story asking for prayers. pic.twitter.com/2qGk4fQ6d6 — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 29, 2022

Barker and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.