Disney+ New Releases, July 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of July 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights this month are a Fourth of July release of America The Beautiful, a documentary about North America and it’s animals, new episodes of Ms. Marvel, the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in July 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In July 2022
Available July 1
50 Shades Of Sharks
The Birth Of Big Air
The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau
Raging Bull Shark
Slaying The Badger
World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
World’s Biggest Great White?
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness
Available July 4
America The Beautiful
Available July 6
PJ Masks Season 5
Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5
Available July 8
The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse
Available July 13
Chibi Tiny Tales season 1
Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4
Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)
Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale
Available July 15
Zombies 3
Available July 20
Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 (4 episodes)
Siempre Fui Yo
Tudo Igual… Só Que Não
Available July 27
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 premiere
Light & Magic