Disney+ New Releases, July 2022: What’s Coming & Going

|

Disney+ is kicking the month of July 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights this month are a Fourth of July release of America The Beautiful, a documentary about North America and it’s animals, new episodes of Ms. Marvel, the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in July 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In July 2022

Available July 1

50 Shades Of Sharks
The Birth Of Big Air
The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau
Raging Bull Shark
Slaying The Badger
World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
World’s Biggest Great White?
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Available July 4

America The Beautiful

Available July 6

PJ Masks Season 5
Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5

Available July 8

The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse

Available July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1
Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4
Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)
Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale

Available July 15

Zombies 3

Available July 20

Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 (4 episodes)
Siempre Fui Yo
Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

Available July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 premiere
Light & Magic

Protected: Elvis biopic demonstrates enduring popularity of the King
Protected: Elvis biopic demonstrates enduring popularity of the King
Read More:
EntertainmentDisney,disney plus,Entertainment,News
  • 10678531520930918