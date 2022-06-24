Disney+ New Releases, July 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of July 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights this month are a Fourth of July release of America The Beautiful, a documentary about North America and it’s animals, new episodes of Ms. Marvel, the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and more.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in July 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In July 2022

Available July 1

50 Shades Of Sharks

The Birth Of Big Air

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying The Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Available July 4

America The Beautiful

Available July 6

PJ Masks Season 5

Ms. Marvel Season 1: Episode 5

Available July 8

The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse

Available July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1 (4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel Season 1 finale

Available July 15

Zombies 3

Available July 20

Mira, Royal Detective Season 2 (4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

Available July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 premiere

Light & Magic