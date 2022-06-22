The final installment of Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on Wednesday morning on Disney+. The last episode had a lot to unpack and gave fans one more moment between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan. The series had plenty of moments of nostalgia for fans of the prequels while bringing new characters to life in the Skywalker Saga. Hopefully, this isn’t the last we see from Obi-Wan. Check out our review of the final episode and series review.

The moment everyone longed for in the entire series is the final showdown between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan. While hard to live up to their battle in Revenge of The Sith, the latest battle gave us an emotional moment between Kenobi and his former friend Anikan Skywalker that no longer embodies the darkness that stands before him. The final encounter was a touching scene and a perfect ending to the broken Skywalker-Kenobi relationship.

Thank you for going on this journey with us. The Force will be with you, Always. #ObiWanKenobi — Star Wars (@starwars) June 22, 2022

The secondary storyline of part VI followed Reva on her quest to destroy any remnants of the Skywalker bloodline. We see a young Luke Skywalker grab a little more screen time in this episode while still protecting the story that started the entire Star Wars world. In her quest for vengeance, Reva discovers she doesn’t have the darkness she once saw from someone she trusted in, Anakin Skywalker. A tremendous secondary story that leads me to believe we haven’t seen the last of Reva.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 Review: 8.2./10

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s last episode delivered in a lot of ways. The final interaction between Hayden and Ewan was a beautiful moment and one that fans should be grateful that we got the opportunity to see these two share the screen again. While I would have liked to have seen more focus on Kenobi’s quest, the secondary storylines still did the duty of advancing the story while exploring new characters along the way. The series may not be the strongest addition to the Star Wars television programming, but it did give us great closure between two iconic characters.