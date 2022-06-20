Ranking Each Batman Film From Worst To First

There’s not a more successful superhero to ever jump from the comic book pages to the big screen than Batman. Each film has a legion of fans, and ranking the Batman films with friends is sure to start a great debate.

Here is our list from worst to first of every live-action Batman film.

Batman v Superman is my ultimate comfort movie. 😄 pic.twitter.com/jT62FuKLaE — Z (@AMagicWriter) June 12, 2022

9. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

I want to start out by saying I am a fan of every Batman movie ever created. I enjoy watching Batman v. Superman and believe Ben Affleck‘s portrayal of the Caped Crusader should still be cast in the DCEU. However, if I rank every Bat film from worst to first, I choose to watch this one last. While enjoyable, I completely understand how someone can attack the film over the whole Martha debacle.

8. Batman & Robin

Happy 25th Anniversary to #BatmanAndRobin! I genuinely love this film. It fully commits to its tone, doesn't take itself seriously, and lets Mr. Freeze chew the scenery every chance it gets. Big W from me. pic.twitter.com/utTZEsMuYL — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) June 20, 2022

I was four years old when Batman & Robin was released in theaters, and let me tell you; no kid was more hyped for a film than me. Being a younger brother meant I was always Robin when crime-fighting took place at my home, and finally, Robin was going to have a larger role in a Batman film. Now that I’m older, I realize that Bat nipples weren’t something that I ever needed to see.

Happy 25th Anniversary to this beautiful film. One of the films that got me to be the nerd I am. Mr.Freeze steals the screen every time and Poison Ivy demanded your attention when she was on screen. This is one is one of my favorite movies ever. #batmanandrobin pic.twitter.com/5InlLX2YVl — Latino Nerd Order Podcast (@LatinoNerdPod) June 20, 2022

The biggest missed opportunity of this film was the portrayal of Bane. While he may look more comic book accurate than Tom Hardy‘s version years later, Bane was an unnecessary addition to an already stuffed cast. The brightest spot from this film that still stands today is that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze is still the coldest-looking villain in Batman movie history.

7. Batman Forever

'Batman Forever' was released in theaters 27 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/pmxmox8jbl — Daily Schumacher Batman! (@SchumacherDaily) June 16, 2022

Batman Forever might be the most fun you can have while watching a Batman film. The chemistry of Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones as Riddler and Two-Face is still enjoyable after all these years. Seal’s Kiss From A Rose has played in my head every day since the first time I watched this film, which isn’t necessarily bad. BABYYYYYY!

6. Batman Begins

Christopher Nolan's 'Batman Begins' was released 17 years ago today 🦇 pic.twitter.com/ofrRw6hz0F — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 15, 2022

Batman Begins was the start of the greatest trilogy ever told in the comic book movie genre. Bruce Wayne’s origin story was finally given the light that it desperately deserved, and Christian Bale delivered an iconic performance that left fans ready for the next chapter.

5. Batman

An argument that no one wants to have that should be taking place is that Jack Nicholson’s performance as The Joker is the greatest performance of the character in the entire lexicon of the Batman world. Batman is a solid entry into the character’s popularity and the start of the Batman role being bigger than anyone could have expected.

4. The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight Rises pic.twitter.com/bxQLj1UzmI — Batman Shots 📸 (@BatmanShots_) June 11, 2022

I tossed and turned over the decision for weeks. For a long time, The Dark Knight Rises was my favorite Batman film of all time. It comes with great sadness to me that the film no longer holds that distinction for me. A perfect send-off to Bale’s performance of Gotham’s favorite son, Batman risking everything to save Gotham proves he was the hero we deserved all along.

3. The Batman

THE BATMAN has *really* spoiled me this year & has altered the standards of what I expect from modern day comic book films. The ones that actually take their time to develop characters & story … but also where the worlds just look real, tangible, something you can touch. pic.twitter.com/3Nyjc7kKQB — Manan (@Manan1705) June 19, 2022

The opening 10 minutes of The Batman alone have the hairs on the back of my neck standing. The introduction to a darker Gotham City, along with the introduction of Pattinson’s Batman, had me ready for more. The stories that can be told in this version of Batman are vast, and with already a few villains waiting their turn, fans should expect another epic tale in the Batman saga.

2. The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight (2008; C.Nolan) pic.twitter.com/mYeGCmInRg — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) June 17, 2022

The Dark Knight has been the measuring stick for comic book theater since its debut in 2008. Ledger’s performance as the Clown Prince of Crime is legendary. This makes the movie feel more like a Joker movie than a Batman flick. Still, this movie has everything a Batman fan could ever want, and we’ve all been wondering what could have been since the heartbreaking death of Heath Ledger

1. Batman Returns

BATMAN RETURNS starring Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Danny DeVito released in theaters on this day, 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/UyrrSPs7dt — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) June 19, 2022

When I picture Gotham City in my head, it looks exactly like what is depicted in Batman Returns. The look of Gotham City alone puts this movie in a special place in my heart. Along with the greatest representations of the Penguin and Catwoman that we’ve seen so far, Batman Returns is the perfect Batman film and one that you can never become tired of watching.