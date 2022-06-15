Under The Banner Of Heaven Series Review

Under The Banner of Heaven is based on the true story of one family who took their religious beliefs to the extreme, leading to the murder of a family member and questioning one’s beliefs. Under The Banner of Heaven is can’t miss television.

Under The Banner of Heaven was so scary and unsettling, especially because it was based on true events, but the way it was written for TV and ended was so well done. They better give Andrew Garfield an Emmy for this one. — Jordyn Brown (@thejordynbrown) June 12, 2022

Under The Banner of Heaven is based on a true story that follows detective Jacob Pyre (Andrew Garfield) as he tries to solve the murder of Brenda Lafferty and her 15-month-old baby. The murders took place in 1984 in a small town in Utah that had the Mormon religion shaken to its knees.

This goes beyond just a murder. FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. From Executive Producer and Academy Award® winner @dlanceblack pic.twitter.com/Bnw9riDAQf — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) June 8, 2022

The casting is the first thing that stands out to me about this show. Everyone seems to fit perfectly into this horrifying puzzle. Garfield delivers a strong performance as detective Pyre, who struggles with his own Mormon beliefs as the story continues to unravel around him about the Laffertys and their dangerous opinion on the religion.

Can we talk about how much Wyatt Russell is crushing it? His energy as Dan in #UnderTheBannerofHeaven is one of the best performances I’ve seen all year. pic.twitter.com/SZrVr2huuk — CJ Hunt (@gocjhunt) June 14, 2022

Wyatt Russell continues to solidify himself as one of the best television villains after his appearance in Falcon & The Winter Soldier and his performance as Dan Lafferty in Under The Banner of Heaven. The methodical turn of Dan’s thoughts on his religious beliefs is quite the accomplishment for Russell in this role.

FX’s Under The Banner of Heaven is just fantastic. Outside of Better Call Saul, I don’t think there’s a series this year that comes close to the level of quality of this 7 episode masterpiece. Support it on Hulu! — Wil Burke (@WilTheSmart1) June 9, 2022

With so many great performances in this series, the one that stands out the most to me is Billy Howle, who portrays Allen Lafferty, the husband of the slain Brenda Lafferty. Howle’s mannerisms inside the interrogation room and his somber tone as the grieving husband made him a perfect partner to Garfield’s sympathetic portrayal of detective Pyre.

This scene of Under The Banner of Heaven broke me. We don't talk openly enough about how crushing and lonely it is to lose your religion, especially when your loved ones still believe. Beautiful and heartbreaking episode. pic.twitter.com/GpVlczUt2r — The Big Bad (@sameolekimmy) May 27, 2022

If you’re looking for the next binge-worthy show to add to your never-ending list of shows, Under The Banner of Heaven is can’t miss TV. All episodes can be streamed on Hulu, with each episode feeling shorter and shorter as the story of the Lafferty’s unfolds in front of your eyes. This show deserves more praise for the directing and casting to the difficulty of telling a true story without hiding the horrifying truths behind it.

Under The Banner of Heaven Review: 9/10