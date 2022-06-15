Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode Five Review (Spoilers)

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been the most anticipated show in the history of Disney+. With just one episode remaining, episode five gave fans of the prequels something to cheer about. With so much to unpack before the finale next week, let’s review episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

When you realize there’s a new Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes tomorrow Vs. When you realize Obi-Wan Kenobi ends next week pic.twitter.com/GmjOPS5GJK — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 15, 2022

Episode 5’s opening scene will put chills on even the most pessimistic fans of Star Wars culture as we see a flashback of Hayden Christensen portraying a young Anikan Skywalker for the first time since Revenge of The Sith. Fans get a glimpse of the training in Anikan’s younger years as we see a saber training session between Obi-Wan and the young Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi / Rogue One pic.twitter.com/oOdYFZNCP0 — Star Wars Shots (@SW_Shots) June 15, 2022

The biggest takeaway from episode 5 is Disney’s continued success in handling the Darth Vader character. There’s no question that Darth Vader is the most terrifying villain in the Disney catalog, and his portrayal in Obi-Wan only solidifies that line of thinking. One particular scene in episode 5 will have fans salivating at the potential of more Vader onscreen action.

y'all was hating on reva when she has a great backstory and an even better set up for future story's #Kenobi #ObiWankenobi pic.twitter.com/gUWwpz3trb — q skywalker (@falcxns) June 15, 2022

Moses Ingram’s Reva shines just as bright in episode five, as her character finally sees the origin story that many fans expected after the opening scene in episode one of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Reva’s hatred for Darth Vader is no longer hidden, and her meeting with the most powerful Sith in the galaxy is one of the best action sequences in the entire series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 Review: 8.9/10

Episode five delivers in many different aspects and teases what will inevitably be a stellar showdown between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. Vader and Reva’s confrontation is one of the brightest spots of the series and seems like a story that has yet to be finished. Prepare for huge moments in the final installment of Obi-Wan Kenobi.