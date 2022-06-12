‘Squid Game’ Officially Returning For Season 2, Netflix Announces

Good news, Squid Game fans, season 2 of the wildly popular series that took social media by storm has officially gotten the green light.

Netflix announced over the weekend that Squid Game would be returning to the streaming service for its highly-anticipated second season. An official release date or timeline has not been announced at this time.

When the show first burst onto the scene, it took less than two weeks for Squid Game to become the most popular series in Netflix history.

Squid Game creator, director, writer, and producer Hwang Dong-Hyuk released a statement on the upcoming second season.

“As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world,” Dong-hyuk wrote. “And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Let’s hope that Squid Game season 2 can live up to the fan expectations.