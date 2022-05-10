Atlanta rap star Young Thug is facing some very serious allegations and legal troubles after being one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is allegedly one of three founders of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang which was started in late 2012 and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Among the allegations in the indictment is that Young Thug rented a vehicle used in a gang-related murder and that associates behind bars sought permission from Thugger to murder rapper YFN Lucci, who has had a longstanding beef with YSL.

The rapper was arrested at his home in Buckhead Atlanta on Monday, May 9, and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The 30-year-old is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in street gang activity. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, CHRISTIAN EPPINGER and ANTONIO SUMLIN, worked to get permission of @youngthug to make a 2nd attempt to murder @YFNLUCCI while he’s jailed in Fulton County. @wsbtv @MarkWinneWSB — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Others named in the indictment are rap star Gunna, Yak Gotti, PeeWee Roscoe, and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk.

Young Thug’s representation is denying any wrongdoing.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Thug’s attorney Brian Steel told WSB-TV.