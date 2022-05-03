10 Must-Try Cocktails For A Spirited Mother’s Day

It’s almost Mother’s Day! It’s a time to spend and celebrate the great women in our lives and enjoy some fun with the family. Sure, some people have their traditions, but after the past few pandemic-laden years, it’s time to kick it up a not and bring some new excitement.

That’s right, why not have a spirited Mother’s Day with some new cocktails that you may not have tried before.

So, while we all have our go-to drinks, Crystal Head Vodka and Zaya Rum are the perfect spirit to add to your rotation for some unique ideas that will take the celebration to the next level.

And let’s be honest, we all love seeing mom get a little loose.

Check out some of the most exciting recipes below, and indulge.

Head Into Spring

1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1 oz. Hpnotiq

½ oz. Lavender Syrup

Soda

Directions: Add Crystal Head Vodka, Hpnotiq and lavender syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a champagne flute and top with soda. Garnish with a sprig of lavender.

Cocobana Calypso

1 ½ oz. Zaya Cocobana Rum

½ oz. Silver Rum

¼ oz. Banana Liqueur

¼ oz. Guava Puree

½ oz. Pineapple Juice

½ oz. Lime Juice

1-3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Pour over ice into a tiki glass. Add guava slice, a lime round, a pineapple leaf and a straw.

Hibiscus Basil Lemonade

2 oz. Crystal Head Aurora

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Hibiscus syrup

3-4 Basil Leaves

Club Soda

Directions: Add Crystal Head Aurora, fresh lemon juice, hibiscus syrup and basil leaves to a cocktail shaker and gently muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top with soda. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and basil leaves.

Trinidad Thunder

2 oz. Zaya Cocobana Rum

1 ½ oz. Coconut Water

1 oz. Light Cream

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

½ oz. Demerara

Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously & strain over crushed ice in a rocks glass. To garnish add a pineapple leaf and pineapple slice.

Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

1 ½ oz Crystal Head Onyx

½ Mezcal

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Agave Syrup

2 Jalapeño Rings

2 Cucumber Wheels

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and muddle the jalapeño and cucumber. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a rocks glass with a Tajin rim and ice. Garnish with a cucumber skewer and jalapeño ring.

Zaya Painless Punch

2 oz. Zaya Gran Reserva

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 oz. Orange Juice

1 oz. Cream Coconut

Ice (for shaking)

Crushed Ice (for serving)

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker Shake extremely well with ice Strain into a Tiki glass Fill with crushed ice Garnish with a mint sprig, slice of pineapple, and metal straw Sprinkle with a dash of cinnamon & ignite (if that’s your style).

Lychee Hibiscus Sour

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz. Giffard Lychee Liqueur

¾ oz. Hibiscus syrup

1 Egg White

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake for 15 seconds. Remove the ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Old Fashioned AF

2 oz. Zaya Alta Fuerza Rum

1 oz. Apple Jack Brandy

2-3 Dashes Angostura

Lemon Peel Expression

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a stirring glass, add ice, and stir. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice rock. Express lemon peel over the drink. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Zaya Black Daiquiri

1 ½ oz. Zaya Gran Reserva

¼ oz. Demerara Syrup

½ oz. Lime Juice

½ oz. Grapefruit Juice

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake extremely well with ice. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a lime round.

Trinidad Sour

1 ½ oz. Zaya Alta Fuerza Rum

¾ oz. Orgeat Syrup

1 oz. Angostura Bitters

¾ oz. Lemon Juice

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Double-strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.