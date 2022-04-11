Netflix New Releases This Week: April 11 to April 17, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/11-4/17
April 12
Hard Cell
The Creature Cases
April 13
Almost Happy: Season Two
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the World
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
April 14
Ultraman: Season Two
April 15
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land
Mai
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season One
April 16
Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons One Through Four
Man of God
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season Five