Netflix New Releases This Week: April 4 to April 10, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/4-4/10
April 4
Better Call Saul: Season Five
April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
April 6
Furioza
Green Mothers’ Club
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
April 7
Queen of the South: Season Five
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season One
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines
Elite: Season Five
Green Eggs and Ham: Season Two
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations