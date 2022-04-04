Netflix New Releases This Week: April 4 to April 10, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/4-4/10

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season Five

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers’ Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 7

Queen of the South: Season Five

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season One

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite: Season Five

Green Eggs and Ham: Season Two

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations