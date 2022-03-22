Lollapalooza Lineup 2022: Full List Of Performers

Lollapalooza will be returning to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois this summer from July 28-31.
This week, the music festival organizers announced the full lineup for the four-day event with Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Kygo, and Machine Gun Kelly as the headliners.
Other notable acts include Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, YG, Cordae, Denzel Curry, Joyner Lucas, and more.
It is the second straight year that Lollapalooza is returning to being an in-person music festival after the coronavirus pandemic made the event virtual in 2020.
Will your favorite performers be involved in the festival this year?
A full look at the 2022 lineup can be seen below.
Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup
Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022
- Metallica
- Dua Lipa
- J. Cole
- Green Day
- Doja Cat
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Lil Baby
- Kygo
- Glass Animals
- Billy Strings
- Big Sean
- The Kid Laroi
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Don Toliver
- Charli XCX
- Idles
- Turnstile
- Kaskade
- Rezz
- ZHU
- YG
- Dominic Fike
- King Princess
- Wallows
- Still Woozy
- 100 Gecs
- Girl In Red
- Ashnikko
- Denzel Curry
- BLXST
- Black Coffee
- Duke Dumont
- Polo & Pan
- Liquid Stranger
- Clozee
- Willow
- Royal Blood
- Måneskin
- Manchester Orchestra
- Cordae
- Local Natives
- Tove Lo
- The Marías
- Caroline Polachek
- Bob Moses
- MK
- John Summit
- Banks
- Chelsea Cutler
- Coin
- Remi Wolf
- Gordo
- Fletcher
- Sidepiece
- Coi Leray
- Dashboard Confessional
- Zach Bryan
- Beach Bunny
- Tinashe
- Pinkpantheress
- Muna
- Larry June
- Goth Babe
- Atliens
- Chris Lorenzo
- Joyner Lucas
- Role Model
- Wet Leg
- Gracie Abrams
- Inhaler
- Sam Fender
- Pi’erre Bourne
- Glaive
- Jax Jones
- The Wombats
- Young Nudy
- SoFaygo
- James Hypde
- The Regrettes
- LP Giobbi
- Griff
- Maxo Kream
- Whipped Cream
- Mariah the Scientist
- Mahalia
- Habstrakt
- Kennyhoopla
- Audrey Nuna
- DJO
- Del Water Gap
- Genesis Owusu
- Baby Tate
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Alexander 23
- Cochise
- Maude Latour
- TSHA
- Duckwrth
- Petey
- Teezo Touchdown
- Evan Giia
- Hinds
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
- Surf Mesa
- Wreckno
- Jasiah
- Sampha the Great
- Coco & Clair Clair
- Zoe Wees
- Gayle
- Horsegirl
- Erica Banks
- Bijou
- Ericdoa
- Midwxst
- Kaycyy
- Pom Pom Squad
- Underscores
- De’Wayne
- Redevil
- Maddy O’Neal
- Hannah Wants
- Jubilee
- Grabbitz
- Fiin
- Biicla
- Flipturn
- Crawlers
- Niko Rubio
- Blackstarkids
- Emmy Meli
- La Doña
- Jackie Hayes
- Low Cut Connie
- Last Dinosaurs
- Aiida
- Tony Velour
- Calder Allen
- Charm La’Donna
- Charly Jordan
- Com3t
- David Solomon
- Lucille Croft
- Zookëper
- Steller
- Young Franco
- Buffalo Nichols
- Dylan Rosie
- Jesse Jo Stark
- Taipei Houston
- Binki
- India Shawn
- Prentiss
- Jordy
- Daisy The Great
- Peter Cottontale
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns
- Babyjake
- LØLØ
- Rawayana
- Gata
- Lorna Shore
- Elhae
- Trella
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- Mills
- Sam Austins
- Willie Jones
- Dannylux
- Bucky Cheds
Special Guest: Jane’s Addiction