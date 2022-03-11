10 Must-Try Whiskey Cocktails For St. Paddy’s Day

It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day! You know what they say: everyone is Irish on St. Paddy’s Day, and we all love to celebrate by wearing green and downing some whiskey.

It’s the perfect time to kick back with friends as we prepare to kick off the spring season.

So, while we all have our go-to drinks, why not add a little bit of intrigue to your day with some new and exciting cocktails featuring Proper Twelve Irish Whisky.

Check out some of the most interesting below, and indulge.

PROPER HOPPER

1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5 oz Creme de Cacao

.5 oz Creme de Menthe

1 oz Heavy Cream

Directions: Shake and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with chocolate shavings and/or Mint Spring.

PROPER APPLE CARE

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

2 oz Apple juice

2 oz Ginger Beer

.5 oz Lemon juice

1 dash Orange Bitters

Directions: Build over ice and stir.

PROPER ALEXANDER

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1 oz Crème de Cacao

1.5 oz Oat milk or Cream

Directions: Add all ingredients to a mixing tin and shake vigorously with ice. Fine-strain.

GREEN-EYED TODDY

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup (1:1)

Top w/ Hot Green Tea

Directions: Build in hot toddy glass or mug. Top with hot green tea. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

PROPER CRAIC WATER

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1 oz Coconut Water

Juice of Half a Lime

Mineral Water

Directions: Build in highball glass over ice. Top w/ Mineral Water. Garnish w/ Lime Wedge

PROPER COFFEE DROP

.75 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Irish Whiskey

.25 oz Coffee Liqueur

10 oz Irish Stout

Directions: Pour Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Irish Whiskey and coffee liqueur and into a shot glass and drop into a pint glass of Irish Stout.

PROPER BIT O’ GREEN

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1 oz Chilled Green Tea

1 oz Coconut Water

Squeeze of Lemon

Top w/ Soda Water

Directions: Shake Proper, Green tea. Coconut water & Lemon with ice and strain over fresh ice into rocks glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with Lemon Wedge.

PROPER IRISH FLOAT

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

2 oz Cola

3 oz Irish Stout Beer (i.e. Guinness)

1 large scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions: Build in a glass, starting with ice cream first

PROPER FROZEN B.I.C.

Cocktail by, Jesse Peterson & Chris Patino, Simple Serve, San Diego, CA

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5 oz Heavy Cream

.5 oz Brown Sugar Syrup (1:1)

3 oz Cold Brew Coffee

1/2 of a Ripe Banana

2 cups of Ice

Directions: Combine ingredients in a blender. Add ice and blend. Pour into glass and garnish with instant coffee granules (optional). Thrown together and blended until it’s smooth. Garnished with coffee grounds and a smile as you sip.

PROPER BOILERMAKER

1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Irish Whiskey

10 oz Lager-style Beer

Directions: Pour into a shot glass and pint glass, respectively