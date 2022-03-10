It’s that time of year when we all break out our favorite green shirt for a night out on the town. Shamrocks, whiskey, cheap green beer, unforgettable yet forgotten nights, and a little bit of a hangover to follow.
Yes, we’re talking about St. Patrick’s Day.
But this year, if you’re looking to celebrate a little differently, Crystal Head Vodka has some great ideas for you.
You can ditch the cheap beer, ditch the whiskey, and enjoy some unique, holiday-inspired drinks with some cool, refreshing vodka. And let’s be honest, we all love some good vodka so it’s a perfect opportunity to put a twist on a classic holiday.
So what recipes will allow you to skip the whiskey and pour the vodka?
Check them out below.
Shamrocked
- 1 oz. Crystal Head Onyx
- ½ oz. Midori
- ½ oz. Briottet Manzana Verde
- ¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- ¼ oz. Simple Syrup
- 1 Egg White
- 4-5 Basil Leaves
Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shake and muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Remove the ice and shake again. Double strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a basil leaf crown and a green apple fan.
Feeling Lucky
- 2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
- ¾ oz. Green Chartreuse
- ½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- ½ oz. Simple Syrup
- 1 Egg White
- 3-4 Mint Leaves
Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and muddle. Dry shake. Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a mint leaf.
Kale Margarita
- 1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Onyx
- ½ oz. Cointreau
- ¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- ¾ oz. Agave Syrup
Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a sugar rimmed rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.
Basil Melon Smash
- 1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
- 1⁄2 oz. Melon Liqueur
- 3⁄4 oz. Simple Syrup
- 2 tsp. Lemon Juice
- 3 tsp. Lime Juice
- 5 Basil Leaves
Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients and gently muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a basil leaf.