It’s that time of year when we all break out our favorite green shirt for a night out on the town. Shamrocks, whiskey, cheap green beer, unforgettable yet forgotten nights, and a little bit of a hangover to follow.

Yes, we’re talking about St. Patrick’s Day.

But this year, if you’re looking to celebrate a little differently, Crystal Head Vodka has some great ideas for you.

You can ditch the cheap beer, ditch the whiskey, and enjoy some unique, holiday-inspired drinks with some cool, refreshing vodka. And let’s be honest, we all love some good vodka so it’s a perfect opportunity to put a twist on a classic holiday.

So what recipes will allow you to skip the whiskey and pour the vodka?

Check them out below.

Shamrocked

1 oz. Crystal Head Onyx

½ oz. Midori

½ oz. Briottet Manzana Verde

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¼ oz. Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

4-5 Basil Leaves

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shake and muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Remove the ice and shake again. Double strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a basil leaf crown and a green apple fan.

Feeling Lucky

2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

¾ oz. Green Chartreuse

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

3-4 Mint Leaves

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and muddle. Dry shake. Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a mint leaf.

Kale Margarita

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Onyx

½ oz. Cointreau

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Agave Syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a sugar rimmed rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.

Basil Melon Smash

1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1⁄2 oz. Melon Liqueur

3⁄4 oz. Simple Syrup

2 tsp. Lemon Juice

3 tsp. Lime Juice

5 Basil Leaves

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients and gently muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a basil leaf.