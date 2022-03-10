Must-Try Vodka Cocktail Recipes To Switch Up Your St. Paddy’s Day Party

||

It’s that time of year when we all break out our favorite green shirt for a night out on the town. Shamrocks, whiskey, cheap green beer, unforgettable yet forgotten nights, and a little bit of a hangover to follow.

Yes, we’re talking about St. Patrick’s Day.

But this year, if you’re looking to celebrate a little differently, Crystal Head Vodka has some great ideas for you.

You can ditch the cheap beer, ditch the whiskey, and enjoy some unique, holiday-inspired drinks with some cool, refreshing vodka. And let’s be honest, we all love some good vodka so it’s a perfect opportunity to put a twist on a classic holiday.

So what recipes will allow you to skip the whiskey and pour the vodka?

Check them out below.

Shamrocked

Crystal Head Vodka St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes - Shamrocked

Crystal Head Vodka

  • 1 oz. Crystal Head Onyx 
  • ½ oz. Midori 
  • ½ oz. Briottet Manzana Verde 
  • ¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • ¼ oz. Simple Syrup 
  • 1 Egg White 
  • 4-5 Basil Leaves 

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shake and muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Remove the ice and shake again. Double strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a basil leaf crown and a green apple fan.

Feeling Lucky

Crystal Head Vodka St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes - Feeling Lucky

Crystal Head Vodka

  • 2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka 
  • ¾ oz. Green Chartreuse 
  • ½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • ½ oz. Simple Syrup 
  • 1 Egg White 
  • 3-4 Mint Leaves

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and muddle. Dry shake. Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a mint leaf.

Kale Margarita

Crystal Head Vodka St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes - Kale Margarita

Crystal Head Vodka

  • 1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Onyx
  • ½ oz. Cointreau 
  • ¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice 
  • ¾ oz. Agave Syrup 

Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a sugar rimmed rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.

Basil Melon Smash

Crystal Head Vodka St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Recipes - Basil Melon Smash

Crystal Head Vodka

  • 1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
  • 1⁄2 oz. Melon Liqueur
  • 3⁄4 oz. Simple Syrup
  • 2 tsp. Lemon Juice
  • 3 tsp. Lime Juice 
  • 5 Basil Leaves

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients and gently muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a basil leaf.

