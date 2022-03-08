Conor McGregor Gets You Ready For St. Paddy’s Day With ‘St. Practice Day’ Workout

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and UFC superstar Conor McGregor is here to make sure you are in peak shape for a Proper celebration.

We can all admit we are getting a little older and the hangovers begin to worsen when we enjoy a night out, but not anymore.

McGregor and Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey teamed up for a hilarious “St. Practice Day” campaign that puts you on a 12-step path to partying like a champ on the big day.

From the Proper Strug to a Proper Jig and the Four Leaf Closer, we all want to have our best time out for St. Paddy’s day.

You can check out the 12-step workout plan below, and stay Proper.

Proper Twelve St Practice Day

This St. Patrick’s Day walk in like you own the place.

Pivot, spin, drink. Make all the proper moves from bar to table.

Our St. Practice Day training will make you feel the burn in those biceps when you reach for a proper cheers with your mates this St. Patrick’s Day.

Keep it short, keep it sweet, or get knocked swiftly off your feet.

100% Proper, 0 Excuses. Come ride your way into the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Get your head in the game. Timing is the key to success so start training with the G.O.A.T., Conor McGregor

Let us turn those rosy cheeks green. Keep up the moment to get into peak performance.

Bartenders let’s get those reps in – let’s see 10 sets of 10 cocktail shakers.

Shuffle forward, shuffle back. Here’s some fancy footwork for St. Pat’s.

Give this finisher a try and test your fight with the Four Leaf Closer.

Brace yourself & get ready to squat.

Proper practice prevents poor performance. The Patty Pump will get you pumped up for the big day.

Regardless of your St. Patrick’s Day plans, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey is the must-have brand to celebrate Properly. Find a Proper No. Twelve celebration near you (HERE), or Paddy at home by purchasing a bottle of Proper No. Twelve on Drizly or ReserveBar & mix up crowd-pleasing cocktails.