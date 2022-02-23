Celebrity Big Brother Live Stream: Watch Season 3 Finale Online

Tonight marks the season 3 finale of the CBS reality series Celebrity Big Brother.

The houseguest’s 29 days in the house comes to an end with a winner being awarded the $250,000 grand prize after the evicted houseguests vote for who they think is the most deserving. The three houseguests remaining are former UFC champion Miesha Tate, YouTuber and choreographer Todrick Hall, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

The three remaining houseguests will battle it out in the final Head of Household competition before the HOH makes the final eviction of the season and determines the final two.

Then, the jury members will question the final two and cast their votes to win.

Celebrity Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, first premiered in the United States in 2018.

Want to live stream Celebrity Big Brother? Find out how to watch the season 3 finale of Celebrity Big Brother online streaming here.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Finale Viewing Details

Premiere Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Live Stream Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Finale Online

You can watch the season three finale of Celebrity Big Brother live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How To Live Stream Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Finale On Mobile

If you want to watch the season three finale Celebrity Big Brother on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.