Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Live Stream: Details & Must-See Info

Kanye West is holding a Donda 2 listening party at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida on Tuesday night.

Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys are among the guest performers.

Much like his events leading up to the release of Donda, there is plenty of anticipation and excitement. And like the Donda listening parties, there are a number of ways to watch.

Those who are unable to attend in person can watch a live stream of the event at IMAX theaters across 15 cities.

You can also stream live on YouTube.

And, according to a tweet on Tuesday, February 22, there will also be a live stream available on StemPlayer.com.

Stem Player is also the only way you can listen to the Donda 2 album at your leisure, with a physical audio player available for $200.

Streaming video of the concert on the Stem Player website is an obvious attempt to generate even more attention to the device. Whether the live stream will come with a price remains to be seen.

DONDA 2 EXPERIENCE

WATCH LIVE

ONLY ONhttps://t.co/81me2iWKLs pic.twitter.com/R86y35q7ZD — STEM PLAYER (@stemplayer) February 22, 2022

Kanye previously explained why Donda 2 will be available exclusively on Stem Player.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” Kanye wrote on Instagram. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12 percent of the money the industry makes.

“It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

Kanye claims he has sold over $2 million worth of Stem Players since February 17.