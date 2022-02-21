Disney+ New Releases, March 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of March 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights are Moon Knight, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, and the Olivia Rodrigo movie.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In March 2022
March 2
- Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
- West Side Story
March 4
- Russia’s Wild Tiger
March 9
- Weekend Family (S1)
March 11
- Turning Red
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
March 16
- Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
March 18
- Step
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- More Than Robots
March 23
- Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
- The Doc Files (S1)
- Parallels
March 25
- Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
March 30
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
- Moon Knight (Series premiere)