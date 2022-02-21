Disney+ New Releases, March 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of March 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights are Moon Knight, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, and the Olivia Rodrigo movie.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In March 2022

March 2

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

March 9

Weekend Family (S1)

March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen

More Than Robots

March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels

March 25

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight (Series premiere)