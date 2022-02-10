Bob Saget Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, the Orange County Florida Medical Examiner revealed the comedian died from blunt force trauma to the head.

“It is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma,” the medical examiner said. “His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall.

“A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident.”

Saget reportedly went to sleep after hitting his head and never woke up.

Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was just 65 years old.