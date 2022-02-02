The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations was announced on Wednesday, February 2, with 17 musical greats and pioneers up for consideration for the 2022 class.

Among the first-time nominations are Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and A Tribe Called Quest. Others who are up for consideration are Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Judas Priest, and Dionne Warwick.

The Rock and Roll Class of 2022 will be revealed in May 2022 with a celebration and ceremony set for the fall.

Who else is up for consideration?

A full look at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees can be seen below.

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Devo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against the Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick