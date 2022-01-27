Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast List: Full List Of Contestants

CBS’s popular reality series Big Brother is returning next month with a special third season of Celebrity Big Brother.

The full cast list of 11 houseguests was announced this week with a former NBA star, former UFC champion, Olympic figure skater, SNL cast member, and much more set to enter the Big Brother house and participate in the series which will include 24/7 live feeds on Paramount+.

A full look at the cast can be seen below.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast List

* Cynthia Bailey-Hill, model/Real Housewives star

* Todd Bridges, Diff’rent Strokes star

* Todrick Hall, singer/choreographer/influencer

* Chris Kattan, comedian/SNL cast member

* Chris Kirkpatrick, singer/N*SYNC member

* Carson Kressley, Queer Eye star/TV personality

* Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives star

* Shanna Moakler, former Miss USA/actress/reality star

* Mirai Nagasu, Olympic figure skater

* Lamar Odom, former NBA player

* Miesha “Cupcake” Tate, former UFC champion

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.