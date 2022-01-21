Louie Anderson, the legendary comedian who won an Emmy for his performance in the TV show Baskets, passed away on Friday. Anderson was 68 years old.

According to the Associated Press, Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas.

Anderson’s publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed Anderson had complications from cancer, and had been suffering from a type of non-Hodkin lymphoma at the time of his death.

Along with his Emmy-winning role, Anderson served as a host of the popular game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002. He was also a touring stand-up comedian.

Our deepest condolences go out to Anderson’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.