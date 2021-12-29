Handwritten Tupac Love Poem From 1995 Up For Sale For $95,000

A piece of Tupac Shakur history is going up for auction starting at $95,000.

According to TMZ, one of the late rapper’s handwritten love poems to an ex-girlfriend named Simi is going up for sale. The poem is titled “All Eye Was Was Lookin 4” and is believed to have been an inspiration to his hit song “All Eyez On Me.”

The poem is dated August 26, 1995, and his album was released in 1996.

Tupac’s poem is being sold by Moments in Time.